The Big Ten has reportedly made a decision on the 2020 college football season, as the league is expected to play a conference-only schedule this fall. It appears this is just the first domino to fall.

According to 247Sports, the Pac-12 football season could be in jeopardy. Representatives from each team are reportedly going to meet by the end of this week to figure out a solution.

We’ve already seen the Ivy League kick the can down the road regarding fall sports. With the coronavirus not going away anytime soon in the United States, the Pac-12 are officially in limbo.

Pac-12 officials want to make a final decision on whether or not college football will take place this fall by the end of July.

It’s possible the Pac-12 will copy the Big Ten and only play games within the conference.

At this point, canceling non-conference games seems like the only logical choice conferences can make. Though it’s not what fans want to hear, it’d buy schools more time to determine if a season can actually be played in October, November and December.

As long as the data coming in regarding COVID-19 is negative, it’s tough to justify college students competing in contact sports while schools aren’t even running at full capacity. USC already announced that most undergraduate classes for the fall semester will be online.

We’ll continue to provide updates on this fluid situation in college football.