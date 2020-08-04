Report: FAU Starting Quarterback No Longer With The Team

When the 2020 college football season officially kicks off later this summer, one team will be without its starting quarterback.

According to multiple reports, FAU starting quarterback Chris Robison is no longer with the team. Chris Hummer of 247Sports said a team official confirmed Robison is not on the roster.

Robison’s name also does not appear on the Owls’ updated 2020 roster. Further details of his departure from the program are unknown at this time.

“Florida Atlantic quarterback Chris Robison is no longer with the team, multiple sources told 247Sports on Tuesday afternoon,” Hummer reported. “A university spokesman confirmed that Robison is no longer on the roster when reached for comment.”

FAU starting QB Chris Robison is no longer with the team, sources tell @chris_hummer https://t.co/uvs9DzizsW pic.twitter.com/EblnqqvInF — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 4, 2020

Robison was a four-star quarterback in the 2017 class, ranked the No. 7 pro-style QB in the country by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

During his freshman season at Oklahoma, police arrested Robison and charged him with public intoxication. He was eventually released from the program and later announced his transfer to FAU.

After landing with the Owls, Robison flourished under head coach Lane Kiffin. During his sophomore campaign, Robison started all 14 games for the Owls and racked up 3,701 yards passing and 28 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

He also added two touchdowns on the ground en route to first-team All-Conference USA honors.

Robison was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List heading into the 2020 season.

Sophomore quarterback Nick Tronti is in line to become the starting quarterback.