Report: There Will Be 4 College Football Bowl Game Cancellations

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of more than a dozen middle or lower-tier college football bowl games, with four more getting scratched today.

According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, the Military, Guaranteed Rate and Independence Bowls will all be canceled. Either the Armed Forces Bowl or Birmingham Bowl will also be called off.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl confirmed McMurphy’s report, announcing this afternoon that it will not play as scheduled on December 26 but plans on returning in 2021.

There will be 4 bowl cancelations, sources told @Stadium. Military, Guaranteed Rate & Independence bowls are first three w/final bowl cancelation either Armed Forces or Birmingham Bowl, sources said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 20, 2020

Before today, 13 other bowl games had already been canceled. Among them were the Holiday Bowl, Sun Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, Quick Lane Bowl and Hawai’i Bowl.

In addition to the games themselves being scrapped, dozens of teams have announced they will turn down the chance to play in a bowl. Simply put, these programs have put their players through a ton to even make it through the regular season, and don’t want to have to keep doing it for an extra game.

We can’t really blame them for doing so.