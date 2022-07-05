Four Pac-12 Schools Reportedly Meeting With Big 12 This Week

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 03: A general view of the PAC-12 logo at midfield before the PAC-12 Football Championship football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 03, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

USC and UCLA's decision to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten sent shockwaves through college sports.

Losing those two marquee institutions has sent the Pac-12 scrambling, with schools looking for potential lifelines and other conferences plotting how they can poach remaining members.

According to Wildcat Authority's Jason Scheer, four Pac-12 schools are set to meet with the Big 12 this week. The reported meeting will take place sometime today.

"As of now, the meeting is to discuss Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, and Colorado joining the Big 12," Scheer wrote. "It is not clear how far down the line the conversations currently are and this is not the first discussion, however, it has been stated that Tuesday is by far the biggest meeting of significance that has taken place."

These are not the only Pac-12 schools being mentioned in conjunction with a new league. Another report from this weekend indicates Oregon and Stanford are two of four schools on the Big Ten's "wish list."

Meanwhile, the Pac-12 board of directors has voted to expand the league, but that might be for naught if more current members decide to leave.