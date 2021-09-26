Report: College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday

On Saturday, the Georgia Southern football team dropped its third consecutive game this season. Just a day later, the school decided to part ways with program head coach Chad Lunsford.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Georgia South dismissed Lunsford on Sunday. The decision comes after the Eagles lost 28-20 to Louisiana on Saturday and fell to 1-3 on the year.

Lunsford was in the middle of his fourth full season at the helm for Georgia Southern. He took over the Eagles as the interim head coach back in 2017 and posted an overall record of 28-21 during his tenure with the school.

SOURCES: Georgia Southern is parting ways with coach Chad Lunsford after the school lost its third-consecutive game this weekend. He’s the third FBS coach to lose his job already in 2021. Details here on @yahoosports. https://t.co/XL65tvlMeg — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 26, 2021

In Lunsford’s first full year in charge of the Georgia Southern program in 2018, the Eagles went 10-3 and seemed to be on the right track in the increasingly competitive Sun Belt. However, things started to take a turn for the worse over the next few years.

Georgia Southern was a middling team in the conference during the next two seasons, going 7-6 and 8-5 respectively. The start of the 2021 season then became the final straw that led to Lunsford’s firing.

The Eagles started the year with a narrow win over Gardner-Webb, but haven’t been able to pick up another win this fall. After blowout losses at home to FAU and on the road at Arkansas, Georgia Southern fell in their Sun Belt opener this past weekend.

Lunsford, 44, has been with the Georgia Southern program since 2013 in a variety of roles, so he’ll be left to look for another opportunity elsewhere. The Eagles plan to conduct a national search for the football team’s next head coach, according to Thamel.

The Georgia Southern job becomes the third head coaching gig to open up this season, alongside Connecticut and USC.