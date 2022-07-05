Report Gives Significant Reason Why UCLA Left Pac-12 For Big Ten

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 04: UCLA Bruins helmet during the college football game between the LSU Tigers and the UCLA Bruins on September 04, 2021, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The University of California, Los Angeles shook up the college sports world this week. The Bruins are leaving the Pac-12 and heading to the Big Ten.

Money was a driving factor in UCLA's decision. However, it's not simply a matter of greed; it's one of necessity.

According to a Los Angeles Times report, UCLA was eying down the likely possibility of cutting almost half of its sports programs.

The Bruins were running out money, and fast. The Big Ten offered a lifeline and UCLA took it and ran with it, saving many of the university's sports teams in the process.

"Given its perilous athletic department finances, UCLA faced the prospect of cutting sports had the school not agreed to bolt for the Big Ten Conference," writes Ben Bolch, via LATimes.com.

He added, "The timing isn’t certain and the number of teams that would have been affected isn’t known, but the Bruins were headed toward an Olympic sports Armageddon without the infusion of cash that will accompany its departure from the Pac-12 Conference in 2024."

Now, thanks to the Big Ten, UCLA will be able to keep its Olympic sports.

This begs the question: which other Pac-12 schools are struggle financially? It's plausible each program is besides Oregon and possibly Washington.

Maybe the Big Ten can extend a few more lifelines to the Pac-12 this offseason.