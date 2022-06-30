Report: Here's What USC, UCLA Told The Big Ten

PASADENA, CA - NOVEMBER 22: General view of the opening play between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl on November 22, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The college football landscape could be headed for a major shake-up.

According to Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner, USC and UCLA are planning to join the Big Ten as soon as 2024. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated confirmed that both prestigious programs are close to completing the move.

Per Dellenger, the two schools told the Big Ten they're planning on leaving the Pac-12, whether it's to align with their conference or elsewhere.

"You have to be a moron to not think about it," a Big Ten source said. "They would have gone somewhere else if we said ‘no.’"

Dellenger called the deal "basically done," saying a vote could pass to approve the move in days, or even hours.

If finalized, this re-alignment would create a seismic shift among the major NCAA conferences. The move magnifies an intensifying hoarding of power between the Big Ten and SEC, which will welcome Oklahoma and Texas to the fold in 2025.

USC and UCLA estimate that they'll more than double their media rights revenue. More school could follow them out the Pac-12 while college football's behemoths grow stronger.