Report: How Much Arch Manning Is Worth After Texas Commitment

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Arch Manning captivated college football before deciding to play for the Texas Longhorns once he graduates high school next year.

By one calculation, the 18-year-old is already worth millions.

On3 Sports appraises Manning's NIL valuation at $3.4 million, the highest amount among all football players. Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is the only high school or college athlete with a higher valuation ($6.4 million).

Manning's worth rose from $3.1 million after committing to Texas. Per Koki Riley of Lafayette Daily Advertiser, On3 Senior Editor Jeremy Crabtree called the five-star quarterback "a valuable commodity no matter where he would have gone." Yet he said Texas is a "tremendous market" for the Louisiana recruit.

As Riley explained, this number is not a projection, but an assessment of a player's current value. Manning shoots to the top of the chart despite having no known NIL endorsements lined up. His commitment announcement also remains his lone post on Twitter or Instagram.

Yet the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie Manning will likely have many market opportunities waiting.

"Could you imagine a Pepsi advertisement with like Peyton, Arch and Eli? That would make (Arch) millions of dollars," I'm sure it would be a huge hit," On3's Pete Nakos told Riley. "That idea of what he could do with his uncles or his grandfather is really fascinating."

Though he's largely stayed off social media, Arch still has 61,800 thousand Twitter followers. Crabtree suggested Manning's lack of activity could actually serve him well because "it might mean more" if he speaks on a sponsor's behalf in any fashion.

While the incoming high school senior hasn't made any effort to bask in the public spotlight, he could become college football's most nationally recognized player the second he steps on Texas' campus.

That could lead to millions of dollars in NIL deals if Manning seeks them out.