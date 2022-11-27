Report: How Much Nebraska Is Paying Coach Matt Rhule
Nebraska ended its search Saturday by naming Matt Rhule its new head football coach.
The program announced an eight-year deal for the former Carolina Panthers head coach, who will replace Scott Frost. He'll get well-compensated back in the college realm.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rhule will lead the Cornhuskers on a $72 million contract. The program agreed to cover most of the remaining $34 million Carolina owed Rhule after firing him in the third year of his seven-year, $62 million deal.
Nebraska, which fired Frost following a 1-2 start, finished the season 4-8 after Friday's 24-17 win at Iowa. The Huskers haven't posted a winning campaign since 2016.
Athletic director Trev Alberts turned to Rhule to revitalize a once prestigious program. He uplifted Temple and Baylor before jumping to the NFL in 2020.
"Coach Rhule has created a winning culture throughout his coaching career, and he will provide great leadership for the young men in our football program," Alberts said in a team statement. "Matt is detail-oriented, his teams are disciplined and play a physical brand of football. Matt also has the personality and relationship-building skills to build a great staff and excel in recruiting."
A $9 million annual salary would have made Rhule college football's eighth highest-paid head coach in 2022.