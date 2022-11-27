Report: How Much Nebraska Is Paying Coach Matt Rhule

DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Baylor Bears reacts during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Nebraska ended its search Saturday by naming Matt Rhule its new head football coach.

The program announced an eight-year deal for the former Carolina Panthers head coach, who will replace Scott Frost. He'll get well-compensated back in the college realm.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rhule will lead the Cornhuskers on a $72 million contract. The program agreed to cover most of the remaining $34 million Carolina owed Rhule after firing him in the third year of his seven-year, $62 million deal.

Nebraska, which fired Frost following a 1-2 start, finished the season 4-8 after Friday's 24-17 win at Iowa. The Huskers haven't posted a winning campaign since 2016.

Athletic director Trev Alberts turned to Rhule to revitalize a once prestigious program. He uplifted Temple and Baylor before jumping to the NFL in 2020.

"Coach Rhule has created a winning culture throughout his coaching career, and he will provide great leadership for the young men in our football program," Alberts said in a team statement. "Matt is detail-oriented, his teams are disciplined and play a physical brand of football. Matt also has the personality and relationship-building skills to build a great staff and excel in recruiting."

A $9 million annual salary would have made Rhule college football's eighth highest-paid head coach in 2022.