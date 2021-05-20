Report: How Much The Power 5 Conferences Made Last Year

Despite a significant impact from the pandemic, the five major conferences in college athletics didn’t suffer much of a dropoff from 2019.

According to a report from Steve Berkowitz, the two biggest money makers were the Big Ten and SEC. Of course, that should come as no surprise, since both are generally at the top of the list.

Both conferences were able to put together a successful year, despite the challenges.

“The early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic all but halted the Power Five college sports conferences’ seemingly unstoppable revenue growth, new federal tax records show,” Berkowitz wrote. “After averaging collective annual increases of nearly $252 million over the previous six years, the conferences’ combined revenue rose by less than $11 million in fiscal 2020 and remained just over $2.9 billion. Two of the five saw income declines, and another operated at a modest loss even though its revenue increased.”

Berkowitz tweeted out how much conference made during the year.

Conference revenue for FY20:

Big Ten: $768.9 million

SEC: $728.9 million

Pac-12: $533.8 million

ACC: $496.7 million

Big 12: $409.2 million https://t.co/zapptosyRe — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) May 20, 2021

The Big Ten lowered payouts to its 12 longest-standing members by about $1.3 million per school, paying each $54.3 million. Maryland and Rutgers received smaller amounts, but Maryland’s actually increased by about $1 million compared to its share for 2019.

The ACC actually made more in 2020 than it did in 2019 thanks to a new TV deal. The conference saw an increased revenue of just over $40 million to nearly $497 million.