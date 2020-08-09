Report: ‘Inevitable’ That 2020 College Football Season Will Be Canceled

The 2020 college football season is already on thin ice, and the floor seems to be melting more and more as time goes on.

Earlier today, the MAC became the first FBS conference to announce it was canceling the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Since then, there’s been plenty of talk of other leagues, including the Power 5 conferences, joining suit.

Now, a new report from CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd cites a pair of unnamed Power 5 athletic directors who are pessimistic about the possibility of there being football this fall.

One calls it “inevitable” that the season gets canceled.

“It’s not fair what we’re doing to our coaches and student-athletes,” one long-time Power Five AD said. “The sooner we can come to a finality, the better.” “I think it’s inevitable [the season will not be played in the fall],” said another veteran Power Five AD.

On Saturday, the Big Ten announced it would not be moving ahead to allow full contact in preseason practices, a decision that seemed to foreshadow at an outright postponement at some point. Also, David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press reported that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren “prefers’ moving the season to the spring.

On another note, Bleacher Report’s Matt Hayes raised an interesting point on Twitter tonight. He quoted an anonymous Power 5 AD who thinks college administrators might have a reason outside of COVID-19 for wanting the season canceled.

(2of2) “You potentially lose one season with the virus. You lose the entire framework of your mission statement with players organizing. They need time to figure out how to attack it.” — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) August 8, 2020

We’re all aware of the financial ramifications of a lost 2020 college football season. If they weren’t monumental, we wouldn’t even be having this discussion on August; the season would have been called off weeks ago.

From a dollars and cents standpoint, it behooves schools to play. Certainly, many players still seem to want to get back out there.

It just doesn’t seem feasible, or sensible, to put them on the field.