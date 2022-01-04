Report: Intriguing Contender Emerges For Caleb Williams Transfer

The Caleb Williams transfer watch is one of the biggest stories in the college football world right now, and it’s already taken several new twists and turns.

Immediately after entering the portal on Monday, USC was reported to be the favorite. That wasn’t much of a surprise. Picking the Trojans would reunite Williams with Lincoln Riley and continue his development in Riley’s system. Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss and Oregon have also been floated around as possibilities.

There’s a new interesting development to monitor, though. Dillon Gabriel, the UCF transfer, initially picked UCLA as his landing spot. He changed his mind on Monday night and pounced on the opportunity left vacant by Williams at Oklahoma, flipping his commitment from th Bruins to the Sooners.

Believe it or not, UCLA is reportedly now one of the top contenders to land Williams, according to a report.

“Multiple sources tell 247Sports that the Bruins are among the top early contenders for Williams, the freshman phenom who announced his transfer from Oklahoma on Monday afternoon,” reports Brandon Huffman of 247Sports. “247Sports considers Williams the No. 1 transfer in the 2022 rankings and assigned him a rating of 100 (tied with Texas signee Quinn Ewers).”

Sources: UCLA is a school to watch for Caleb Williams after interest was reciprocated Monday afternoon. Via @BrandonHuffmanhttps://t.co/ZND8v4yFc6 pic.twitter.com/sjh0D3SL8P — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 4, 2022

UCLA reportedly contacted Caleb Williams almost immediately after he announced he was in the portal. Interest was “reciprocated”, according to Huffman.

Playing at UCLA would give Williams the chance to go head-to-head against Riley, who left Oklahoma behind for Southern California in pretty dramatic fashion earlier this season.

The Bruins, meanwhile, are coming off a promising 8-4 season. It was the best year so far with Chip Kelly at the helm.