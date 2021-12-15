The Spun

Report: Jackson State Shoots Down Travis Hunter Rumor

Deion Sanders coaching for Jackson State.MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders talk with his quarterback Jalon Jones #4 of the Jackson State Tigers during a time out during the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings.

Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. However, Sanders and company were rumored to be going hard after the five-star recruit.

Just a few hours later, Hunter announced his commitment to Jackson State. It was a stunning revelation that was made easier to swallow for some fans thanks to an alleged NIL deal.

Multiple reports emerged suggesting Hunter signed a massive NIL deal with Barstool. The deal reportedly paid him in the millions of dollars, but was never confirmed.

According to a new report, though, the deal appears to be false. Amanda Cristovich of Front Office Sports reported that the alleged deal with Barstool does not, in fact, exist.

The rumor that Jackson State commit Travis Hunter has an NIL deal with Barstool is FALSE, a source close to the program tells @FOS,” Christovich said.

It’s an interesting story to follow. Sanders, in addition to being the head coach at Jackson State, also works for – or with – Barstool.

“Sanders is the host of the new ’21st and Prime’ podcast on Barstool Sports, and he regularly produces video content for the platform, along with being a regular contributor to Pardon My Take on Sundays during the NFL season,” the Barstool website says.

Hunter might not have a new deal with Barstool, but he could have a major NIL deal with someone else.

Regardless, he’s headed to Jackson State anyway.

