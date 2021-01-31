Report: Jeff Fisher Being Considered For College Football Job

The old adage “if at first you don’t succeed, try again” seems to be Jeff Fisher’s motto as he looks to obtain another head coaching job.

Fisher actively campaigned for the Tennessee job, which eventually went to Josh Heupel. He was also mentioned early on in Vanderbilt’s coaching search two months ago.

Now, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Fisher is in the mix for the vacancy at Montana State, along with Nebraska offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick and a host of others.

Fisher has not coached since being let go by the Los Angeles Rams in 2016.

Sources also tell 406mtsports.com that others expressing interest in the position include former Nebraska and Oregon State head coach Mike Riley, now offensive coordinator with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons; former Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher; and former MSU assistant Jason McEndoo, now a tight ends and running backs coach at Oklahoma State.

Fisher added more intrigue to this report by posting a picture on Twitter taken from the window of an airplane above what people are saying looks like Bozeman, Montana.

Montana State is coming off an 11-4 season in 2019 and back-to-back FCS playoff appearances under former coach Jeff Choate.

On paper, Lubick might be the most logical fit for the job, given the fact he’s a Bozeman native and his father Sonny Lubick coached at MSU from 1970-81. However, if Fisher were to get the gig, it would certainly be an interesting landing spot for a guy who has only coached at the NFL level.