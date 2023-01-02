Report: Jim Harbaugh Leaving Michigan If He Gets 1 Offer

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

While Jim Harbaugh has said he intends to remain at Michigan, sources close to the head coach believe that he will leave for the NFL if he gets an offer.

The Athletic reported the news on Monday afternoon.

"Multiple sources close to the coach told The Athletic on Monday they expect Harbaugh will leave Michigan for the NFL if a franchise offers him a coaching job," The Athletic reported.

"The coach’s buyout is only $3 million this year, and it decreases each year of his new deal. The lump-sum payment would be due within 60 days of resignation. Harbaugh can be fired for cause if he participates in a job search without telling the athletic director, according to his contract."

This would obviously be a crushing blow to Michigan's football program.

The Wolverines are coming off a tough College Football Playoff loss to TCU. Michigan won the Big Ten this season, defeating Ohio State for the second year in a row.

But now, it sounds like Harbaugh could be on the verge of leaving Michigan, likely for the Denver Broncos job or the Indianapolis Colts job.