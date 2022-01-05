Report: Jim Harbaugh Would Be Interested In 1 NFL Job – If It Was Open

Last year, Michigan Wolverines fans thought it was time to move on from head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Just a year later, Harbaugh took the team to College Football Playoff berth and now his stock is as high as it’s ever been. According to a new report from the Athletic, Harbaugh might be “tempted” to leave Michigan for the NFL.

“And now, The Athletic is hearing rumblings, both from the NFL side and at Michigan, that Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL,” the report read. “‘I think it’s real,’ said one source this week when asked about the possibility of Harbaugh being interested in heading back to the NFL.”

But where would he land? The report mentioned the Las Vegas Raiders, where Harbaugh has several connections.

However, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Harbaugh would be interested in another NFL job if it was open.

Re: Jim Harbaugh/NFL situation @BruceFeldmanCFB reported, the Raiders are likeliest spot if JH wants to return to NFL. He started coaching career w/ Oak Raiders. Before Michigan, he and his wife lived on West Coast. I'd heard Giants job could have interested him if it was open. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 5, 2022

Rittenberg noted the Raiders are the “likeliest” landing spot. However, he would be interested in the New York Giants job – if it became available.

“The Raiders are likeliest spot if JH wants to return to NFL,” he said. “He started coaching career w/ Oak Raiders. Before Michigan, he and his wife lived on West Coast. I’d heard Giants job could have interested him if it was open.”

Will Harbaugh leave for the NFL?