Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati

After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager.

Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player personnel in FBS history at 23 years old. FootballScoop named him its 2021 personnel director of the year.

Grant helped the Hilltoppers land quarterback Bailey Zappe, who threw 62 touchdowns last year.

Ohio State hired Grant earlier this year to serve the same role. The Buckeyes have the No. 5-ranked 2023 recruiting class on On3 and 247Sports.

The Bearcats won 57 games in six years under Fickell and made the College Football Playoff last season. Grant would be tasked with keeping the program strong as they move to the Big 12.

Cincinnati hired Scott Satterfield to replace Fickell as head coach earlier this month.