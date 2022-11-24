Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time.

On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State.

From the report:

Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something significantly changes, he’s planning on staying as the head coach of the Rebels, sources tell On3 and OM Spirit.

It comes in the midst of Kiffin being widely viewed as the favorite to be the next head coach for Auburn, which is in search of a replacement for Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Halloween during his second season as the Tigers’ coach.

Kiffin has been heavily linked to the Auburn job.

Ole Miss is scheduled to take on Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thursday night.

Kiffin appears to be set on staying with the program.