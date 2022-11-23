Report: Major Coaching Target Back In Play For Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 20: A Nebraska Cornhusker fan awaits the start of their game against the Miami Hurricanes at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, CBS Sports insider Dennis Dodd reported that Matt Rhule turned down the Nebraska football job.

"Did Matt Rhule turn down the Cornhuskers this weekend? That was the word from several sources. Rhule had been the No. 1 candidate to replace Scott Frost. If Rhule has indeed taken his name out of consideration, that isn’t necessarily a statement about the quality of the job. It’s still a heavy lift for whoever takes Nebraska, but for Rhule, it may be a further indicator that he intends to sit out 2023 to rest and retrench," he reported.

Rhule, though, is reportedly "back in play" for the Huskers.

On3 reported on Wednesday night that the former Carolina Panthers head coach is still a very possible hire for the Huskers.

Rhule has been viewed from the start as a top target for the Huskers, who fired Scott Frost earlier this year.

Some believe that interim coach Mickey Joseph remains a potential candidate, as well.

Luke Fickell and Matt Campbell, among others, have also been floated as potential targets.

Nebraska has been playing this one pretty close to the vest, though. However, reports suggest a hire could be finalized by Friday.