Report: Major Executive Arrested Outside College Football Game

A major company's executive was reportedly arrested outside of a college football game over the weekend.

Doug Ramsey, the COO of Beyond Meat, was reportedly arrested on wild charges outside of the Arkansas football game.

"The man who was arrested is Doug Ramsey, the COO of Beyond Meat. Among the allegations levied against Ramsey is that he bit the other man’s nose, “ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose,'" Saturday Down South reports.

Ramsey was reportedly arrested in a parking garage following Arkansas' win over Missouri State.

Ramsey also reportedly made some threats during the incident on Saturday.

Arkansas beat Missouri State, 38-27, on Saturday.