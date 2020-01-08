The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Mike Leach Interviewed For Mississippi State Job

Mike Leach runs onto the field.PULLMAN, WA - SEPTEMBER 03: Head coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars takes the field prior to the start of the game against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Martin Stadium on September 3, 2016 in Pullman, Washington. Eastern Washington defeated Washington State 45-42. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

Following the close of the 2019 college football regular season, the Washington State Cougars inked head coach Mike Leach to a contract extension. The move came after Leach’s name popped up at several SEC openings, including the Arkansas Razorbacks.

After inking Leach to an extension, it looked like the Cougars locked up their head coach.

However, a new report suggests Leach is still interested in moving on from Pullman. According to a report from ESPN radio host Bo Bounds, Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen traveled to Key West this week to meet with Mike Leach.

Paul Finebaum revealed the news.

“AD John Cohen went to Key West this week and interviewed Mike Leach for the vacant Mississippi State job,” Finebaum said.

On December 5, the Washington State football program Leach’s contract extension through 2024.

From 2015-18, Leach led the Cougars to a 37-15 record. In 2018, the Cougars went 11-2, winning the Alamo Bowl to finish with the most single season wins in school history.

Washington State suffered a down season in 2019, finishing with a 6-7 record. After failing to find success in 2019, Leach could be looking to move on from the Cougars.

The state of Mississippi might not be able to handle Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach together.

Stay tuned for the latest.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.