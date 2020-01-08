Report: Mike Leach Interviewed For Mississippi State Job

Following the close of the 2019 college football regular season, the Washington State Cougars inked head coach Mike Leach to a contract extension. The move came after Leach’s name popped up at several SEC openings, including the Arkansas Razorbacks.

After inking Leach to an extension, it looked like the Cougars locked up their head coach.

However, a new report suggests Leach is still interested in moving on from Pullman. According to a report from ESPN radio host Bo Bounds, Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen traveled to Key West this week to meet with Mike Leach.

Paul Finebaum revealed the news.

“AD John Cohen went to Key West this week and interviewed Mike Leach for the vacant Mississippi State job,” Finebaum said.

According to @bobounds, AD John Cohen went to Key West this week and interviewed Mike Leach for the vacant Mississippi State job. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 8, 2020

On December 5, the Washington State football program Leach’s contract extension through 2024.

From 2015-18, Leach led the Cougars to a 37-15 record. In 2018, the Cougars went 11-2, winning the Alamo Bowl to finish with the most single season wins in school history.

Washington State suffered a down season in 2019, finishing with a 6-7 record. After failing to find success in 2019, Leach could be looking to move on from the Cougars.

The state of Mississippi might not be able to handle Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach together.

Stay tuned for the latest.