Report: More Big Conference Realignment Could Be Coming Soon
Conference realignment appears to be far from over.
Earlier this week, USC and UCLA announced that they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.
More conference realignment could be coming.
According to a report from 247Sports' Arizona publisher, there will be discussions between the Big 12 and the Pac-12 this week.
"Sources indicate to WildcatAuthority that there will be significant discussions between the Big 12 and Pac-12 this week. It would include four Pac-12 members joining the Big 12," Jason Scheer tweeted.
The Big Ten is reportedly in a holding pattern, as the conference waits to see what will happen with Notre Dame.
Until then, conferences like the Big 12 and the Pac-12 could make their own moves.