Report: More Big Conference Realignment Could Be Coming Soon

TEMPE, AZ - OCTOBER 22: Arizona State Sun Devils cheerleaders take the field before the first half of the college football game against the Washington State Cougars at Sun Devil Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Conference realignment appears to be far from over.

Earlier this week, USC and UCLA announced that they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

More conference realignment could be coming.

According to a report from 247Sports' Arizona publisher, there will be discussions between the Big 12 and the Pac-12 this week.

"Sources indicate to WildcatAuthority that there will be significant discussions between the Big 12 and Pac-12 this week. It would include four Pac-12 members joining the Big 12," Jason Scheer tweeted.

The Big Ten is reportedly in a holding pattern, as the conference waits to see what will happen with Notre Dame.

Until then, conferences like the Big 12 and the Pac-12 could make their own moves.