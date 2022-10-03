Report: Multiple College Football Players Plan On Sitting Out

DALLAS - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of before a game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on September 24, 2010 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

A new era in college football is here.

With the addition of the transfer portal and eligibility rules, we're seeing more and more players move around.

Some players are even choosing to sit out once they decide they're going to move on - even during the regular season.

On Monday, a report surfaced, revealing that some SMU football players plan on sitting out the rest of the regular season, with eyes on a transfer in 2023.

"A development in a new era of college football. Multiple SMU players plan to sit out the rest of season with intention to preserve their redshirt year and enter the transfer portal, multiple SMU staff members with knowledge of the situation said," Joseph Hoyt reported.

SMU is off to a 2-2 start to the 2022 college football regular season.

Two players, sophomore wide receiver Roderick Daniels Jr. and senior safety Chace Cromartie, will not be playing the rest of the way.