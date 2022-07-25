Report: Nick Saban Considered Leaving Alabama For Surprising Job In 2014

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the All-State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A new book claims that Nick Saban considered leaving Alabama for a surprising job following the "Kick Six" loss to Auburn.

John Talty, a longtime Alabama football reporter, has a new book coming out. The book, “The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban,” is from Al.com senior sports editor.

The book claims that Saban considered leaving Alabama for a job with ESPN in 2014.

The New York Post has details from the book:

When the season ended, Saban is said to have “empowered (media agent Nick) Khan to reach out to ESPN with the message Saban was thinking about the next chapter in his career and considering whether media should be a part of that.”

Khan, now the co-CEO of WWE, then apparently set up a meeting in Pasadena, Calif., with Saban, his coaching agent, Jimmy Sexton (also of CAA), and Syracuse’s Athletics Director John Wildhack, who was then a senior executive at ESPN.

Saban is said to have “zeroed in” on the possibility of joining ESPN’s “College GameDay,” and “quizzed” Wildhack on a number of questions about life at ESPN, organizational structure and if it was like “working on a team” — a characteristic that was of much importance to Saban.

Saban, of course, opted to stay put at Alabama, winning several more national championships along the way.

He's still leading the Crimson Tide to dominance, but maybe he'll still end up at ESPN one day.

The book is set to be released on Aug. 9.