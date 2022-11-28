Report: Notable College Football Bowl Game Matchup Set

HONOLULU, HI - NOVEMBER 10: A general view of Aloha Stadium during a NCAA college football game between the Boise State Broncos and the Hawaii Warriors on November 10, 2012 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

The Hawaii Bowl is reportedly set.

According to a report from Brett McMurphy, the Hawaii Bowl has its two teams for the 2022-23 bowl game.

"San Diego State & Middle Tennessee will play in the @HawaiiBowl , sources told @ActionNetworkHQ . Merry Christmas Eve! The Hawaii Bowl is Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. This is 2nd official matchup of the 41 bowls. Only 39 remaining," he reported on Monday morning.

The Hawaii Bowl is set to be played on Christmas Eve.

Kickoff between Middle Tennessee and San Diego State is currently set for 8 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.