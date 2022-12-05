Report: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Is Leaving

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 01: An Ohio State cheerleader celebrates a Buckeyes touchdown during the second quarter of the college football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Ohio State Buckeyes on October 1, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly taking a notable hit.

According to a report on Monday afternoon, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving the school to become a head coach.

"I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach at Tulsa today. Wilson had a great 9 season run at OU from 2002-10, before becoming the Head Coach at Indiana and then OC at tOSU," Cayden McFarland tweeted.

This would likely mean that Ohio State assistant Brian Hartline could get promoted to offensive coordinator.

Ohio State's offense has been among the country's best for several seasons, though many fans have grown frustrated with some decisions in the losses to Michigan.

The Buckeyes are set to take on Georgia in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31.

Kickoff against the Bulldogs is scheduled for 8 p.m. E.T. on New Year's Eve.