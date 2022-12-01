Report: Ohio State's Bowl Game Preference Revealed

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 01: An Ohio State cheerleader celebrates a Buckeyes touchdown during the second quarter of the college football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Ohio State Buckeyes on October 1, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes made the Rose Bowl last year. They don't want to go back this year.

Ohio State is still hoping for a College Football Playoff berth, but if they don't make it, the Buckeyes would prefer to not go back to Pasadena.

The Buckeyes would prefer to play in the Orange Bowl, with the Rose Bowl taking Penn State.

Ohio State's Rivals.com site first reported the news.

"As @OhioSt_Rivals reported yesterday, the Buckeyes themselves requested that the Rose Bowl take Penn State if Ohio State doesn’t make the playoff," Austin Ward tweeted.

Ohio State going to the Orange Bowl would be bad news for Tennessee, as it means the Vols would likely be relegated to the Cotton Bowl.

We'll find out the full bowl game schedule on Sunday afternoon.