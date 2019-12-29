Report: The Panthers Will Interview Major College Coach

The Carolina Panthers have a head coaching vacancy and the NFC South franchise is reportedly looking to the college ranks to potentially fill it.

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule will reportedly interview for the job.

Rhule, 44, has been the Bears’ head coach since 2017. He led Baylor to a Sugar Bowl appearance this season.

ESPN.com had details on the interview:

The Panthers plan to interview Baylor coach Matt Rhule, 44, for their head coaching job, per source. Rhule’s team is playing Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day. Owner David Tepper said it would be a tough transition for a college coach, but hasn’t ruled out hiring one. Carolina has interviewed former Packers coach Mike McCarthy and would like to interview several NFL OCs, including New England’s Josh McDaniels, per source. Interim coach Perrry Fewell will get an interview.

Rhule has been linked to multiple NFL head coaching jobs over the past year-plus. It’s unclear how seriously he is considering making the jump to the pros.

For now, he’s likely just focused on the Sugar Bowl.

Baylor and Georgia are set to kick off at 8:45 p.m. E.T. on Jan. 1.