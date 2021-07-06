Just over a month ago, the U.S. Navy denied Midshipmen cornerback Cameron Kinley the opportunity to pursue a career in the NFL.

Kinley signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Unfortunately, the U.S. Navy decided to put his NFL career on hold – making him serve first.

Thankfully, it seems like the U.S. Navy’s decision has been changed. According to a report from Lucas Tomlinson of Fox News, United State Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will allow Kinley to sign with the Bucs and attend training camp.

“Defense secretary to allow Navy CB and Naval Academy class president Cameron Kinley opportunity to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers and attend training camp,” Tomlinson said. “Official announcement coming soon from Pentagon.”

Earlier this summer, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made it clear he hoped Kinley would be able to play for the team.

“If he can get free by training camp,” Arians said, “we’d love to have him back.”

“He’s obviously very, very important to the Navy. It’s kind of a catch-22. I know he wants to attempt to be a professional football player, but he obviously means a ton to the Navy. So I’ll leave that up to them. Would love to have him, because I thought he showed promising signs when he was here.”

It sounds like Kinley will at least get the chance to prove himself at training camp.