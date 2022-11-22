Report: Prominent College Football Coach Won't Return

Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

A well-known college football head coach reportedly won't return next year.

According to a report from Football Scoop, Ed McCaffrey, the father of the NFL star running back, will not return for the 2023 season.

McCaffrey was serving as the head coach at Northern Colorado.

"Thank you so much to all of the coaches and players who I’ve been blessed to work with over the past few years. It’s been the experience of a lifetime. Never forget..." he announced on Twitter.

McCaffrey was a third-round pick in the 1991 NFL Draft. He spent more than a decade in the league.

He's since gotten into coaching, though never at the collegiate level.

McCaffrey was Northern Colorado's head coach from 2020-22. He went 6-16 in three seasons.