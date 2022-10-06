Report: SEC Starting Quarterback May Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has suffered a severe injury that could sideline him for the season.

According to ESPN's Ian Fitzsimmons, the junior is out indefinitely with a broken bone in his throwing hand. Although he's not officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, Johnson won't return anytime soon.

Johnson submitted 494 passing yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in three starts for the Aggies. The LSU transfer was 19-of-26 with 203 yards and a score before leaving Saturday's game against Mississippi State in the fourth quarter.

The Athens native tossed 27 touchdowns to just six picks for the Tigers last season before joining Jimbo Fisher's program. He took the starting job from sophomore Haynes King, who will likely replace Johnson under center.

The major injury blow comes right before Texas A&M hosts No. 1 Alabama in an anticipated SEC showdown Saturday night. King will look to lead a monumental upset at College Stadium in a game CBS will televise at 8 p.m. ET.