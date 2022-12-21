Report: Some More Big Recruiting Flips Are Coming Today

National Signing Day used to be a lot crazier before the early signing period, but there has still been some drama today.

In particular, we've seen a number of high-profile "flips," or recruits changing their commitments and signing with a different program. For example, Oregon has flipped four-star quarterback Austin Novosad from Baylor and five-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame already today.

On3's Social Media Recruiting Expert Hayes Fawcett said on Twitter moments ago that there are more flips coming around the country.

"There has been a good bit of flips today, but we are nowhere near done with those. Stay Tuned!" Fawcett tweeted.

Considering Fawcett is the person who helps recruits create their commitment edits, he would be plugged in enough to know that there are more changes coming. The prospects would likely notify him ahead of time.

Sounds like we're shaping up to have some fireworks this afternoon and evening.