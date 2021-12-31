The Spun

Report: Someone Is Prank Calling The Cotton Bowl Press Box

Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Cincinnati v AlabamaARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 31: A general view of AT&T Stadium prior to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

We often see weird things happen during bowl games, but not sure we’ve seen someone anonymously prank call the stadium press box before. That is, until today.

According to Alabama beat writer Aaron Suttles of The Athletic, someone has gotten a whole of the press box phone number at AT&T Stadium. The caller or callers are trying to have some fun as the Cotton Bowl plays out between the Crimson Tide and Cincinnati.

Settles said one caller jokingly claimed to be Luke Fickell, while another had some presumably dirty words for Nick Saban.

It’s not clear who is answering these calls, just that Suttles said in a subsequent tweet that he is stationed close enough to hear the “discussions.”

We’ll try and keep you posted if any more info comes out about the mysterious Cotton Bowl prank caller. In the meantime, on the field, Alabama leads the Bearcats 10-3 in the second quarter.

Cincinnati is hanging in this game defensively, but might run into trouble if it falls behind by two scores or more. Stay tuned.

