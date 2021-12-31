Report: Someone Is Prank Calling The Cotton Bowl Press Box

We often see weird things happen during bowl games, but not sure we’ve seen someone anonymously prank call the stadium press box before. That is, until today.

According to Alabama beat writer Aaron Suttles of The Athletic, someone has gotten a whole of the press box phone number at AT&T Stadium. The caller or callers are trying to have some fun as the Cotton Bowl plays out between the Crimson Tide and Cincinnati.

Settles said one caller jokingly claimed to be Luke Fickell, while another had some presumably dirty words for Nick Saban.

Someone has gotten the phone number to the press box and keeps calling. One said he was Luke Fickell and Alabama was dumb to run slants against the Cincy secondary. The other caller called Nick Saban some not nice names. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) December 31, 2021

It’s not clear who is answering these calls, just that Suttles said in a subsequent tweet that he is stationed close enough to hear the “discussions.”

We’ll try and keep you posted if any more info comes out about the mysterious Cotton Bowl prank caller. In the meantime, on the field, Alabama leads the Bearcats 10-3 in the second quarter.

Cincinnati is hanging in this game defensively, but might run into trouble if it falls behind by two scores or more. Stay tuned.