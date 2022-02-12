Five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning’s recruitment is starting to heat up as he enters his senior season.

The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas.

“I think the two places he would go are Texas or Alabama,” Heisman voter Brent Beaird said this week. “I don’t know if people have heard this or if they’ve talked to him about it, but David Cutcliffe is very close to the Mannings.”

“There was talk and reports about Cutcliffe going to as an analyst. Now, look, don’t tell me you want him to just got to Texas as an analyst. He’s a really good football coach and a great quarterbacks coach, but that would have a lot to do with him going to Texas.”

It didn’t take long for fans to starting reacting to the latest Arch Manning news on social media. Georgia fans are hoping the news isn’t true.

“Gonna need you to explain how this is wrong haha,” one fan pleaded with a Georgia insider.

“Is Arch Manning really gonna pick Bama,” another fan asked with a distressed-looking emoji.

Opposing fans aren’t ready to see Nick Saban and company land yet another elite quarterback.

Where will Manning play his college football?