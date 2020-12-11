Report Suggests Rose Bowl Could Be Played In New Location

On Thursday night, college football fans received a surprising new report. The report suggested the Rose Bowl could be played somewhere else.

At first, it’s inconceivable to think that the Rose Bowl wouldn’t be played in the Rose Bowl Stadium. However, the pandemic has caused significant change throughout the course of the season.

The report came from college football insider Pete Thamel. He suggested a new location could be in store for the Rose Bowl. Thamel noted that Rose Bowl brass thinks the game will be just fine.

“The Rose Bowl is fine if you ask the Rose Bowl brass,” Thamel wrote. “Executive director David Eads told Yahoo Sports this week that he’s ‘confident we’ll be able to host the Rose Bowl game in the Rose Bowl Stadium this season.'”

Here’s more from the report:

“Around college athletics, there’s not nearly as much confidence. Multiple sources told Yahoo Sports there are discussions and contingencies about alternative sites and plans for the Rose Bowl this season. According to sources, those options include playing the Rose Bowl in a different location — AT&T Stadium in the Dallas area is a popular suggestion.”

The report comes just a few days after the Rose Bowl announced fans would not be allowed to attend the game.

According to Thamel’s report, that is playing a part in the conversation.

The Rose Bowl functions as a College Football Playoff semifinal game this year. As Thamel notes, none of the top six teams in the playoff rankings are within 1,400 miles of the Rose Bowl.

Will the Rose Bowl move locations? We’ll find out in the coming weeks.