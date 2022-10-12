Report: Tennessee Player Is Practicing Following His Arrest

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a helmet worn by the Tennessee Volunteers before their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough returned to practice three days after getting arrested.

According to WBIR-TV, the Volunteers captain practiced and attended team meetings on Wednesday. McCollough faces an aggravated assault charge following Sunday's incident at a Knoxville apartment complex.

Per the arrest report, a man who had been drinking said he mistakenly went to the wrong building and entered through the unlocked door. He claimed he was punched in the face and fell down a flight of stairs.

McCullough was later arrested and released from jail on Monday.

Head coach Josh Heupel hasn't committed to McCullough's availability amid investigations by the university and local police. The team dismissed two players, Savion Herring and William Mohan, who were each arrested and charged with domestic assault in the last two months.

Per WBIR, McCullough has a preliminary hearing at Knox County General Sessions Court on November 18. His lawyer, Chloe Akers, said he maintains his innocence and will cooperate fully with investigations.