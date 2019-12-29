Tom Herman has reportedly finalized his offensive coordinator hire. Texas is reportedly hiring an Ohio State assistant.

The Longhorns are hiring Ohio State passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich, per 247Sports.

Yurcich was previously the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State.

247Sports’ Chip Brown reports the hire will be announced soon:

Mike Yurcich, the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State for six years before becoming passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ohio State, will be Texas’ new offensive coordinator, sources told Horns247.com. A source close to the situation told Horns247.com Yurcich has agreed to contract terms with Texas, and an announcement will come this week.

Herman demoted Texas offensive coordinator Tim Beck to a smaller role earlier this month.

Herman has made a couple of Ohio State hires this offseason. He previously hired former Rutgers coach and Ohio State defensive coordinator Chris Ash.

Texas will finish its season on Tuesday night against No. 11 Utah in the Alamo Bowl.