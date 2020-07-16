Last week, the Ivy League announced that it will not play college football this fall. Roughly eight days later, yet another conference decided to cancel its season.

According to HBCU Gameday, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference won’t play college football this fall. The news comes after Florida A&M and North Carolina A&T reported multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

We’ve also seen a pair of Division II HBCU conferences – the CIAA and SIAC – shut down their college football seasons due to health concerns.

This is a tough blow for all those seniors in the MEAC that were looking to end their collegiate careers on a positive note. This could also affect plenty of non-conference games that were scheduled for this season.

According to multiple sources, the MEAC won’t play football this fall. See what that will impact. https://t.co/zJv5laxCkW — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) July 16, 2020

Florida A&M had the top record during conference play last season. North Carolina A&T and South Carolina State were right behind Florida A&M in the standings.

The FCS MEAC is canceling fall sports, including football, per @KennRashad It’s the first full D-I scholarship conference to call off the season pic.twitter.com/IH3nUqdJH0 — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) July 16, 2020

It’s heartbreaking to hear that MEAC football will not take place this fall, but this is unfortunately our new reality. College football as a whole has entered a state of unknown.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already announced that they’ll play conference-only schedules this year. It should allow the conferences to limit travel during these uncertain times.

Final decisions from the ACC, Big 12 and SEC should be made by the end of this month.