Report: The NCAA Blocked 19 Recent Transfer Requests

The NCAA is enforcing the recently devised transfer windows by backtracking any transfers filed this month.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, the NCAA told schools to withdraw portal entries for 19 Division I football players requested since the NCAA approved new transfer windows on Aug. 31. The rules now prohibit football activity until Dec. 5.

No schools that entered fall-sport players into the transfer portal this month will face any punishment, but the NCAA warned that adherence to the transfer windows “is required moving forward.”

Zenitz also confirmed a report from The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach stating that the NCAA will consider exempting students from the transfer windows if they're pursuing a graduate degree from a different school.

They'll discuss this "emergency legislation" at next Wednesday's council meeting.

Football players will have a 45-day window to enter the transfer portal starting Dec. 5. Another period then opens from May 1-15.

Zenitz said that nine of the transfer entries, including linebackers Sergio Allen and Joseph Wete, were withdrawn as of 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.