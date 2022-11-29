Report: The Rose Bowl Has Been Given A Firm Deadline

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: The Utah Utes prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

With the College Football Playoff heading toward expansion, the fate of the Rose Bowl remains undecided.

That will reportedly be changing soon. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the CFP's Board of Managers has provided the Rose Bowl with a Wednesday deadline to decide their future.

The deadline comes with the Rose Bowl in the process of trying to secure some guarantees from the CFP in exchange for an early expansion of the playoff field.

"In its latest proposal to the CFP, the Rose Bowl is requesting to host a semifinal in two out of every three years assuming semifinals are held on New Year’s Day," Dellenger wrote. "It is another attempt to keep the Rose Bowl’s traditional date and time (5 p.m. ET on Jan. 1) in future postseason formats."

Thus far, the Rose Bowl is the only one of the New Year's Six bowls to not agree to amending the CFP contract to facilitate early expansion. Playoff officials are trying to finalize expansion in time for 2024, before the event's television contract with ESPN expires after the 2025 season.

In his feature, Dellenger goes into great detail regarding the reasons why it would benefit the Rose Bowl and the CFP to come to an agreement, as well as what might come next if no compromise can be reached.

The College Football Playoff would have to look to another bowl game to fill the vacant slot in the New Year's Six lineup.

Now, we just wait until tomorrow to hear the news.