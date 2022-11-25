Report: Top College Football Quarterback Done For The Season

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 03: The Connecticut Huskies play the Cincinnati Bearcats on December 3, 2011 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bearcats defeated the Connecticut Huskies 35-27. (Photo by Tyler Barrick/Getty Images)

Cincinnati will be without starting quarterback Ben Bryant for the rest of the 2022 season.

Moments ago, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Bryant is out with a foot injury.

Bryant has been productive for the Bearcats this year, completing 61.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,732 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

With Bryant out for the rest of the season, Cincinnati will turn to redshirt sophomore Evan Prater. He'll make his first career start this Saturday against Tulane.

There'll be a lot of pressure on Prater this weekend. Cincinnati and Tulane are both 6-1 in conference play this season.

If Cincinnati defeats Tulane this weekend, it'll host the American Athletic Conference championship game.

On the flip side, a loss to Tulane could put Cincinnati in jeopardy of missing out on the conference title game entirely.

Cincinnati and Tulane will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on ABC.