Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum.

On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.

Rattler became a high-profile recruit during his days at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Ariz. That’s just a 20-minute drive from Arizona State University. Get the picture?

According to a report, Rattler to ASU is gaining serious momentum.

“Hearing Spencer Rattler to ASU. Coaches can’t wait on Jayden to make a decision. They need a QB for 2022!”

Hearing Spencer Rattler to ASU. Coaches can’t wait on Jayden to make a decision. They need a QB for 2022! — Jordan Simone (@JordanSimone38) November 30, 2021

This makes too much sense.

Spencer Rattler could shine in the Pac-12. And who wouldn’t want to see him paired up with head coach Herm Edwards?

The Sun Devils already have Jayden Daniels at quarterback, but there’s a belief he could declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Even if he doesn’t, Rattler could come in and compete right away for the starting role.

The University of Arizona could also be an option. But it’s unlikely considering Rattler probably doesn’t want to join a program going through a major rebuild.

Rattler could be a Sun Devil next season. In doing so, he’d even have the option to go up against his former coach, Lincoln Riley, who is now at USC.

Rattler has plenty of options, but Arizona State makes plenty of sense. It’s close to home and he could start from day one. Sounds like a win-win.