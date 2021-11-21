Another College Football Coach Reportedly Fired On Sunday

Schools are not waiting until the season ends to fire their head football coach. We’ve seen several get the boot already in the last few weeks.

Troy’s Chip Lindsey is the latest coach to get canned. Lindsey has been let go with one game left on the schedule, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

Lindsey is the second coach fired today, joining Florida’s Dan Mullen. He’s the 14th coach to be dismissed during the 2021 season, and that number could still increase.

Troy coach Chip Lindsey has been fired, sources told @Action Network. That is 14th head coaching change this season … so far — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 21, 2021

Lindsey was hired by Troy in 2019 after two seasons as Auburn’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. He took over a program that had been to three-straight bowl games under Neal Brown, who left to become the head coach at West Virginia.

Lindsey failed to register a winning record in three tries with the Trojans. He went 5-7 in 2019 and 5-6 last year and was let go today after going 5-6 through 11 games.

Troy still has a shot at bowl eligibility if it can beat Georgia State next weekend. Lindsey will not be leading them into battle in that contest.