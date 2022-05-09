Report: 'Virtually Every Conference" Could Eliminate Divisions

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 03: Jake Coker #14 of the Alabama Crimson Tide lines up against the Georgia Bulldogs defense at Sanford Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

College football could see drastic changes to conference formatting as soon as this season.

As relayed by Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the The NCAA Football Oversight Committee recommended removing restrictions on each FBS conference's championship game. The report, submitted April 28, says they will consider the proposal in a meeting Thursday.

"Football is the only sport that has requirements that must be satisfied to exempt a conference championship game from the participating institutions' maximum number of contests," the report stated under its rationale. "Eliminating the FBS roundrobin, regular-season requirement for exempting the conference championship game would permit each FBS conference to determine its own conference championship selection criteria."

Furthermore, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated said "virtually every conference is considering eliminating divisions."

Each major conference is currently broken into two divisions, with the winner of each grouping competing for the conference title.

If this new recommendation passes, conferences will have the freedom to scrap those divisions and develop their own structure. This would likely lead to the two teams with the best records vying for the title.

Last year, such protocol could have led to another showdown between rivals Michigan and Ohio State for the Big Ten crown. That contest also would have held College Football Playoff implications.

The college football landscape continues to change rapidly, and this is another intriguing development to monitor.