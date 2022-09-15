Report: What Scott Frost Told Nebraska When He Got Hired

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during pregame activities before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Scott Frost had high aspirations when taking over as Nebraska's head coach.

Before starting the job in 2018, Frost led UCF to an undefeated season with a Division I-best 48.2 points per game. He hoped to bring that dynamic offense to the Cornhuskers without sacrificing their hard-nosed legacy.

Per Ivan Maisel of On3 Sports, retired Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos recalled Frost's sales pitch before getting hired.

"Scott said, ‘I want to have the Husker toughness and the Oregon finesse,’" Moos said. "That recipe just never really folded into a good product."

Instead, Frost's Huskers never quite dominated in any facet. They also lost a resounding 11 games by a single-digit margin since the start of last season.

Moos added that the Big Ten "never felt right and still doesn’t" for Nebraska, who defected from the Big 12 in 2011. He described the conference as a "shoe that didn’t fit," but stressed the importance of returning to a more ground-and-pound style to keep up with the grouping's top contenders.

"In the Big Ten, you got to close your splits, put your hand in the dirt and play physical," Moos said. "A part of it is the black-and-blue image and legacy and tradition of the Big Ten. They can throw it. They have great skill players. But you get into the last half of October and November, you better be able to run the ball and you better be able to stop it."

Maisel likened Frost to Jay Gatsby, a "midwestern poseur trying to outstyle the stylish."

Frost's goal was admirable, but he was never able to execute that vision and instill the best of both worlds.