Report: What Urban Meyer Is Telling Those Close To Him About The NFL

Two years ago, longtime Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer stepped down from his duties as head coach of the Buckeyes.

In the two years since he’s become a fan-favorite as an analyst for FOX Sports. He’s been lauded for his college football analysis and commentary and could clearly make a living there if he chose to.

However, in recent weeks, he’s been linked to several coaching jobs in the NFL. Meyer started being connected to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the last few weeks of the 2020 regular season.

Those rumors have grown louder over the past few weeks culminating in a meeting between Meyer and Jaguars owner Shad Khan on Friday. Jacksonville isn’t the only team interested, though.

According to CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora, Meyer is telling those close to him that the Los Angeles Chargers are also interested in him.

Here’s more from the report:

Meyer, who has been talking to associates and former assistants as he mulls the composition of a potential NFL staff, has also informed others that he has a strong possibility to coach the Chargers , league sources said, although the veracity of that sentiment is being disputed.

La Canfora noted the Chargers are not likely to give Meyer the control he desires within the organization. While the Chargers are interested, all signs point to Jacksonville as the most likely landing spot.

Owner Shad Khan hasn’t been shy in his pursuit to build a competitive team. If he thinks Meyer is the right man for the job, he’d be willing to give Meyer what he needs to be successful.

Will Meyer coach in the NFL next season?