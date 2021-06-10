Report: When New College Football Playoff Format Would Start

This afternoon, the College Football Playoff working group drafted a proposal to expand the playoff to 12 teams some time in the future.

Since the CFP became a reality in 2014, it has been a four-team tournament. Expansion was always expected though, and now we have an idea of what it will look like.

As for when such a change will go into effect, we also have a general sense of that, thanks to new reports.

CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock told reporters today that the four-team format won’t be altered this season or in 2022, so 2023 is the earliest date to keep an eye on.

From the CFP Working Group on 12-team expansion proposal: The date of implementation of a potential new format was not a part of the working group's proposal. Bill Hancock said the format will not change this year or next year, so the 2023 season appears to be the earliest chance — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) June 10, 2021

Under the group’s reported proposal, the 12-team field would consist of the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams. Theoretically, this should open the field up to teams outside the Power 5.

The four highest-ranked conference champions will receive byes, with the other eight teams competing in opening round games. Because a team will have to win a conference in order to be eligible for a bye, this leaves Notre Dame getting the shaft unless they finally give up their independence.

Of course, on the flip side, the expanded playoff theoretically helps the Irish have a better chance of qualifying for the field.

All in all, this format isn’t perfect, but it seems like an improvement on what we’ve had the last seven seasons.