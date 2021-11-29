Rich Rodriguez Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Rich Rodriguez – the former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona head coach – is getting back in the game.

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again.

It sounds like Jacksonville State has found its next head coach.

“According to multiple sources, @JSUGamecockFB will announce former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez as the Gamecocks next head coach. Rich Rod is currently the OC at UL Monroe,” reports Ryan Brown of The Next Round. According to multiple sources, @JSUGamecockFB will announce former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez as the Gamecocks next head coach. Rich Rod is currently the OC at UL Monroe. — Ryan Brown (@RyanBrownLive) November 29, 2021

Rich Rodriguez is taking over a Jacksonville State program that went 5-6 this season. The program will transition to the Conference USA starting in 2023.

This is a home-run hire for Jacksonville State. Rich Rod has plenty of success at West Virginia and almost led the Mountaineers to a BCS National Championship.

Alabama even made a run after Rich Rod, but eventually hired Nick Saban. Rodriguez went on to accept the head coaching job at Michigan, which proved to be a pretty disastrous decision for both sides.

Rodriguez went on to take over at Arizona. His most successful season came back in 2014 when he led the Wildcats to the Fiesta Bowl.

The 58-year-old now heads to Jacksonville State to coach the Gamecocks.