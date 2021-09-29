Rich Rodriguez Offers Update On Son After Hospital Stay

Rhett Rodriguez, quarterback at Louisiana-Monroe and son of longtime football coach Rich Rodriguez, suffered a scary injury during his game last Saturday.

Rhett was taken to the intensive care unit following Louisiana-Monroe’s game versus Troy after suffering a lung injury.

“Our family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with their thoughts and prayers for Rhett, as he is currently in the ICU at the hospital because of a lung injury from last night’s game against Troy,” Rich said on Twitter.

Rich told ESPN’s Heather Dinich on Tuesday that Rhett suffered a collapsed lung and chest trauma.

“Rhett Rodriguez was in the intensive care unit at Francis Medical Center with a collapsed lung and chest trauma, according to his father, who said Rhett was taken off a ventilator on Monday,” wrote ESPN’s Heather Dinich.

More importantly, Rich Rod also told ESPN on Tuesday that Rhett has returned home after a stay in the intensive care unit.

He called Rhett’s recovery “amazing.”

Rhett Rodriguez’s scary injury might have happened on the first play of the game. Believe it or not, he just so happened to stay in the game.

Rhett finished with 131 yards passing and a touchdown. Louisiana-Monroe beat Troy 29-16.

Rich Rod, meanwhile, is currently the associate head coach and offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Monroe. Rhett joined the program after spending two years under Kevin Sumlin at the University of Arizona.

We wish Rhett well in his recovery.