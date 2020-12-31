Rich Rodriguez Reportedly Candidate For Assistant Coaching Gig

Former Michigan and Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez has largely flown under the radar for the past three seasons. But after spending two of the last three years out of college football, it looks like he might have a new job.

According to Adam Hunsucker of The News Star, Rodriguez is a candidate to join Terry Bowden’s staff at ULM. Bowden was named the head coach of the Warhawks after spending the last two years as a graduate assistant at Clemson.

If Rodriguez does accept the job at Louisiana-Monroe, the Warhawks will be getting a coach with decades of experience. Rodriguez has 16 years of FBS head coaching experience, eight years of other college head coaching experience, and time as a positional coach on both sides of the ball.

The last time we saw Rich Rodriguez on a college field was in 2019, when he served as the offensive coordinator and QBs coach at Ole Miss. But after Matt Luke was fired, Rodriguez was not offered a contract by new head coach Lane Kiffin.

Sources: Rich Rodriguez is a candidate to join Terry Bowden’s staff at ULM. The former WVU, Michigan and Arizona coach was last the OC at Ole Miss in 2019. — Adam Hunsucker (@Adam_Hunsucker) December 31, 2020

Rich Rodriguez had his greatest success in the mid-2000s with West Virginia. He led the Mountaineers to four Big East titles and three top 10 finishes during his seven year tenure.

He went 60-26 before taking the Michigan job, a move that ultimately didn’t work out for either of them. Rodriguez went just 15-22 in three years with the Wolverines before being fired in 2011.

Rodriguez then went to Arizona, where he had some success as head coach of the Wildcats. He went 43-35, leading them to the Pac-12 Championship Game in 2014 and to five bowl games in six seasons.